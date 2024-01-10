Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires 3,990 Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 80,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 31,844 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Price Performance

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s payout ratio is currently 117.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Yogi Spence acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,182.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 7,114 shares of company stock valued at $49,202 over the last 90 days.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

