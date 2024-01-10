Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 5,371 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.03.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

