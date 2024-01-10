Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Cuts Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.00.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.