Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $241,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.44.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.19.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

