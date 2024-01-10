Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Invests $239,000 in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.08% of Stellus Capital Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,013,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 137,408 shares during the period. 14.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $317.91 million, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Stellus Capital Investment Increases Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This is a boost from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 12.96%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 320.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCM has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Stellus Capital Investment Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

