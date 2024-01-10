Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,265,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,387,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Materials ETF stock opened at $84.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $74.24 and a 52 week high of $88.76.

About iShares Global Materials ETF

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

