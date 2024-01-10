Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Purchases 107 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,318 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,289 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,538,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,574,000.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.74.

