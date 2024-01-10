Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Purchases 48 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,792,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 536.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 447,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,994,000 after buying an additional 377,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,447,721,000 after buying an additional 294,558 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,168,000 after buying an additional 130,519 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $823.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $805.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $752.05. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $544.95 and a fifty-two week high of $841.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWW. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

