Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Purchases New Holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,543,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,838,000 after acquiring an additional 25,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 707.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,120,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 111,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 340,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 276.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 371,790 shares in the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pangaea Logistics Solutions

In related news, Director David Sgro sold 10,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $75,212.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,569 shares in the company, valued at $284,794.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pangaea Logistics Solutions news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 7,982 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $58,268.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,469.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Sgro sold 10,714 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $75,212.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,794.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,942 shares of company stock worth $338,146. 24.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:PANL opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $350.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $135.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.65 million. Analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

