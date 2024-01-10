Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $44,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Melius cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

