Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Takes $246,000 Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXC. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.57.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

