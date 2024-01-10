Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Trims Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,952 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 343,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 290.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

