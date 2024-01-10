Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Astronics Stock Down 2.3 %

Astronics stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.58. Astronics has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $162.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.66 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Astronics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Astronics by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Astronics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

