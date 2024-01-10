AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised AstroNova from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

AstroNova Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ALOT opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.55 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AstroNova by 124.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AstroNova by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AstroNova by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AstroNova by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AstroNova by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

