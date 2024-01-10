ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives C$45.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.86.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on ATCO from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th.

In other ATCO news, Director Norman M. Steinberg purchased 1,298 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,985.98. In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 4,100 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,930.00. Also, Director Norman M. Steinberg acquired 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$38.51 per share, with a total value of C$49,985.98. Insiders purchased 20,398 shares of company stock worth $767,916 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at C$38.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. ATCO has a 12 month low of C$32.90 and a 12 month high of C$45.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.18.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

