ATOR Protocol One Day Volume Tops $2.45 Million (ATOR)

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One ATOR Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00002462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ATOR Protocol has traded up 40.1% against the US dollar. ATOR Protocol has a total market cap of $46.49 million and $2.45 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ATOR Protocol Profile

ATOR Protocol’s launch date was January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ATOR Protocol is medium.com/@atorprotocol. The official website for ATOR Protocol is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 88,451,318.388 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 1.15156327 USD and is down -7.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,900,900.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATOR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATOR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

