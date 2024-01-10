AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.76)-($0.74) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.72). AtriCure also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.22 and a beta of 1.36. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $59.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.79.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.65 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on AtriCure from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on AtriCure in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $42,968.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,065.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also

