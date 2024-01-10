Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading 9.2% Higher

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.17. 2,045,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,249,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.41 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.59% and a negative return on equity of 19.54%. Research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13,044.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,132 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 279,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 402,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

