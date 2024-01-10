Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC) Insider Sells A$151,615.04 in Stock

Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC – Get Free Report) insider Clayton Astles sold 793,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13), for a total transaction of A$151,615.04 ($101,755.06).

Clayton Astles sold 677,486 shares of Austco Healthcare stock on Wednesday, November 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Austco Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, distribution, marketing, supply, service, and sale of healthcare and electronic communications systems in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers Tacera, an IP system, and Medicom cost-effective solution for nurse call system; and Pulse Mobile, a native app for iOS and android devices.

