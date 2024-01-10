AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 16,221 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,523 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 16,221 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLF. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 2.13. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.