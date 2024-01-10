AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 773 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after acquiring an additional 713,650,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,721,009,000 after acquiring an additional 195,878 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,925,000 after buying an additional 103,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $770,945,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at $21,266,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $261.75 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.48 and a twelve month high of $279.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.95 and its 200 day moving average is $246.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

