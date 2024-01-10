AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 16,287 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

Shares of TT opened at $244.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.58. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $245.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

