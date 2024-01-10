AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 366,461 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,127 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.06% of Imperial Oil worth $22,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,456 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,317,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 207.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,396,000 after buying an additional 1,066,980 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 153.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,741,000 after buying an additional 911,333 shares during the period. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 4,283.0% during the first quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 876,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,541,000 after buying an additional 856,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IMO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.47.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.3619 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

