AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.06% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 566,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,070,000 after buying an additional 99,034 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 605,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,761,000 after buying an additional 37,532 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Shares of ARW opened at $115.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.64 and its 200 day moving average is $126.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.51 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 3.06%. Research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

