AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $4.34 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,985 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 51,593 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 290.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.