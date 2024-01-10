AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $5.37 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,600 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Moderna by 98,101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,189,000 after purchasing an additional 142,251,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,608,000 after buying an additional 150,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,754,000 after buying an additional 57,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Moderna by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after buying an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,940,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,816,000 after buying an additional 21,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $110.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average is $99.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $207.51.
In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,238 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
