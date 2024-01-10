AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 69.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 24,982.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,952 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $292.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

