AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 30,552 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 81.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,552 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.33.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $368.61 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.02 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $393.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.78.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.