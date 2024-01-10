AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 40,016 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,016 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Robert Half worth $16,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Robert Half Price Performance

RHI opened at $82.04 on Wednesday. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $89.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Robert Half’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

