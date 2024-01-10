AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 402,043 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,328 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 402,043 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.95.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

