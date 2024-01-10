AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 4,698 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $485.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.61. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

