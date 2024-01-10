AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 86,643 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,643 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.05% of DaVita worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in DaVita by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DaVita by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in DaVita by 847.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $108.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.83. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $116.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

DaVita Profile



DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

