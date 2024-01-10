AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 97,537 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,537 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.21% of APA worth $26,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of APA by 2,535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 70.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Johnson Rice cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on APA from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

APA Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ APA opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 3.31. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Stories

