AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes $20.96 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,961,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $698.67 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $374.37 and a 52-week high of $720.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $673.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $603.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $143.23 billion, a PE ratio of 90.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

