AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone stock traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,515.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,951. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,623.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,549.57. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,858.35.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $411,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,749 shares of company stock valued at $58,400,514 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

