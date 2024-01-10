Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Position Trimmed by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC cut its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE AVY opened at $195.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $203.70.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

