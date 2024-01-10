AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AXGN. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.
AxoGen Stock Performance
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $41.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxoGen
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AxoGen by 1,282.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AxoGen by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in AxoGen by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.
AxoGen Company Profile
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
