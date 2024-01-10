AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AXGN. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AxoGen

AxoGen Stock Performance

AxoGen stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $364.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.96. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $41.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxoGen

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AxoGen by 1,282.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AxoGen by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in AxoGen by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.