Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.19

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.19 and last traded at $90.39, with a volume of 70291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXSM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average is $71.66.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.33% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

