AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. AZZ also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.150-4.350 EPS.

AZZ opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99. AZZ has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in AZZ by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in AZZ by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AZZ by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AZZ by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

