B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of RILYG stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

