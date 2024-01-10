B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

