Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Down 4.3%

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.91 and last traded at $31.97. Approximately 3,471,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 5,560,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.42.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

