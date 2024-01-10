Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Down to $1.85

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.85, but opened at $1.81. Bakkt shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 780,492 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Bakkt alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKKT

Bakkt Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $508.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 4.60.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Bakkt had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 393,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,195,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 393,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,195,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean Roberts Collins sold 46,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $79,516.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,538,744 shares of company stock worth $3,493,051 in the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bakkt

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Bakkt in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bakkt by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 404,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bakkt by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,618,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 544,598 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Bakkt by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,601,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 332,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Bakkt by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,965,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 295,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bakkt

(Get Free Report)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.