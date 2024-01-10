Balanced Commercial Property Announces Dividend of GBX 0.44 (LON:BCPT)

Balanced Commercial Property (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Balanced Commercial Property Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Balanced Commercial Property stock opened at GBX 70.90 ($0.90) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of £497.40 million, a P/E ratio of -253.21 and a beta of 0.84. Balanced Commercial Property has a 1-year low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 92.20 ($1.18).
About Balanced Commercial Property
