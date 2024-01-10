Bank of America Downgrades Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) to Underperform

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $235.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $260.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.18.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $256.42 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $265.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.12. The stock has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

