Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.92

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.92 and last traded at $41.92, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.
Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.
