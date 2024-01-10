Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Position Reduced by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1,508.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,237,000 after buying an additional 4,045,472 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bank OZK by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,144 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,878,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,460,000 after purchasing an additional 946,106 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Bank OZK Price Performance

NASDAQ OZK opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $591.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

