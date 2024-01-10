Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $237.84 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $228.62 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The company has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

