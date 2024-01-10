BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,152 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,257,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BHP Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after acquiring an additional 938,755 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BHP Group by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,033,000 after acquiring an additional 718,247 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 230,385.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 691,157 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHP. UBS Group upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,950.00.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.91. 1,307,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.86.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

