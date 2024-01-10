BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $563.74 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $563.74 million and $640,889.48 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $45,394.02 or 0.99990306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 45,984.32969514 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $647,667.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

